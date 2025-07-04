Happy Fourth! Posted by Oppo on 4 July 2025, 1:00 pm Call me a creep, but, . . . I’d still do the chick in the center. And the flautist behind her. I love the Fourth.
Pete Butt: “If I weren’t married I’d do the hot dude with the camera.”📸
At first I read “flatulist
Oh, and yeah, you’re a creep
The two in front have no instruments or batons.
What the heck is their role here? Air glockenspiel maybe?
They’re called “majorettes.”
You would do the woman in the center and the flautist, and you love the fourth, so which one is the third, and what’s the status there?
Normal girls are hot.
I ❤ NILFs
No, she’d do YOU. And tell you how it’s done.
I didn’t even notice it’s UTSA’s band. My neighbor’s daughter goes there.
Do what, her taxes?