Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 7/9/2025 : New Matches for 7/16/2025

Summertime and the voting is easy…

Results

Ana de ArmasNo PreferenceAngela Scoular
227111

Lea SeydouxNo PreferenceMonica Bellucci
167258

Week of 7/16/2025

Match 1

Gloria Hendry (Rosie Carver) vs Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Gloria Hendry1 – 3 – 0140 – 10 – 683
Rosie Carver

Actress:Gloria Hendry
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Rosie Carver was an inept and incompetent double agent, working for the CIA and for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She checked into Bond’s hotel room as Mrs. Bond, and said she would take him to the spot where Bains, another MI6 agent, was killed. While picnicking near the area, Bond confronts Rosie, revealing that he knows she is working for Kanaga. Bond threatens to kill her, and Rosie runs away, only to be killed by a hidden gun in one of Kanaga’s scarecrows.

Gloria Hendry

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Cassandra Harris0 – 4 – 0162 – 12 – 550
Countess Lisl von Schlaf

Actress:Cassandra Harris
Nationality:Australian
Bond Movie:For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.

Cassandra Harris

Match 2

Madelaine Smith (Miss Caruso) vs Kristina Wayborn (Magda)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Madelaine Smith3 – 1 – 0552 – 5 – 347
Miss Caruso

Actress:Madeline Smith
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Miss Caruso was an agent of the Italian Secret Service. She was asleep with Bond at his home when, just before 6am, the doorbell rang. Bond answered the door to find M, who announced an urgent mission. He also casually mentioned that the Italian’s were complaining about their missing agent, Miss Caruso. In a scene lit with humour, Bond continually distracts M to avoid him finding Caruso, with a little help from Miss Moneypenny, who had accompanied M.

Madeline Smith

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Kristina Wayborn2 – 2 – 0439 – 4 – 359
Magda

Actress:Kristina Wayborn
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Magda was the right-hand woman of Octopussy, and assisted her smuggling partner Kamal Khan on many occasions throughout the film. After attending an auction in which Bond stole a Fabegé egg, Magda was sent to sleep with Bond so that she could steal it back. After Octopussy found out that Khan tried to kill her, her cult of girls, Magda included, storm Khan’s palace.

Kristina Wayborn

