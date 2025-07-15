Nostril-Domus

I can predict things, and when they come true I’ll cash in, somehow.

☑ There will be a weather event with great loss of life.

☑ There will be a plane crash with great loss of life.

☑ Fireworks will take the life of someone not used to handling fireworks.

☑ Deep-frying turducken will take the life of someone not used to deep-frying turducken.

☑ A Chicago weekend will cost a few lives.

☑ Politicians will grandstand.

☑ Liberal politicians will lie while grandstanding.

☑ The press will also lie about the same thing.

☑ Men will still be attracted to good-looking women.