Nostril-Domus

I can predict things, and when they come true I’ll cash in, somehow.
☑ There will be a weather event with great loss of life.
☑ There will be a plane crash with great loss of life.
☑ Fireworks will take the life of someone not used to handling fireworks.
☑ Deep-frying turducken will take the life of someone not used to deep-frying turducken.
☑ A Chicago weekend will cost a few lives.
☑ Politicians will grandstand.
☑ Liberal politicians will lie while grandstanding.
☑ The press will also lie about the same thing.
☑ Men will still be attracted to good-looking women.
Domini Nabisco. Who ate the crackers?
Some people will continue taking 5 or more shots of tequila from time to time after swearing to God never to do it again.
5 is right out!