“Kool-Aid Bar’s Closed. The Mausoleum Out Front Should’ve Told You.”

Jonestown mass death survivors who didn’t ‘drink the Kool-Aid’ weigh in on the site becoming a tourist attraction

ny post | July 12, 2025 | Michael Kaplan

Jonestown is seared into the American psyche as one the darkest tragedies of the modern era, where 918 people “drank the Kool Aid” and ended their lives under the command of cult leader Jim Jones.

Located in the remote Guyanese jungle, the site where the army first discovered the mass of dead bodies of People’s Temple members in 1978 is now opening as a somewhat morbid tourist attraction. It is designed to pay somber tribute in the manner of Auschwitz and the Killing Fields of Cambodia.

The curious can pay $750 to visit the clearing where Jones’ religious cult, mostly US citizens who had traveled with him to Guyana, unraveled in the most gruesome way imaginable.