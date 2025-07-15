Straight Line of the Day: The TSA Will No Longer Require Airline Passengers To Remove Their Shoes. Instead, However, … Posted by Oppo on 15 July 2025, 12:00 pm
… homeless people will remove passengers shoes before they get into the terminal…
…. You can leave your shoes ON whilst having your junk groped.
…you’ll be required to stick out your tongue and say “Ahhhhh” while your rectum is probed.
(Ewww. Did I type that?)
Better than sticking out your rectum and having your tongue probed
Really? And people agree with you! Then why don’t they give my comment thumbs up? I don’t understand this place. It’s illogical.
…you will still be required to surrender your dignity.
All other clothes must come off.
I heard you have to remove your boxer shorts, tighty whities or panties now…..but it Depends.
Passengers will be randomly selected to be duct taped, gagged and transported to their destination in the trunk of a reformed jihadist’s car, rented from Allahu Aaaackcar Motors.
Instead, however, the x-ray device will now be taking pictures from inside the colon.
Instead, passengers will be required to Butt Copy.
… you will be queried extensively about your level of appreciation for gladiator movies…