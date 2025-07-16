Let’s get started, shall we?

.

What is your complaint?

.

You have none at this time? Good. I’m programmed to assist you in any way possible. Please verify your operating system version and physical location.

Oh, you have a complaint now?

What is it? I’m programmed to respond instantly.

I didn’t catch that. Can you repeat?

I didn’t catch that.

Perhaps you could use another phrase.

I’m afraid this conversation can longer serve any useful purpose. Goodbye.