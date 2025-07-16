Straight Line of the Day: I Suspect I’m Getting Older, Because… Posted by Oppo on 16 July 2025, 12:00 pm
…because of that ear hair👂not to mention the nostrildamus area and the bushy eyebrows for Godsake.
…blue hair looks ridiculous on a 23-year old, but the 72-year old next door with blue hair looks pretty hot.
… I can’t remember what I had for breakfast, but I can remember Merrill Lee…
… I can’t be conned about climate change because I’ve seen enough weather…
…I consider yard work to be standing on the front porch screaming at the neighbor’s kids to get off my lawn.
… I no longer have that youthful exuberance. And it’s a good thing, because I just don’t have the energy for it.
I Suspect I’m Getting Older, Because… I had to wake from my afternoon nap to post this.
I suspect I’m getting older, because I suspected it last week too. And I proved it yesterday. I think, but I can’t remember. So I suspect I’m getting older.
…Mommy used to pick me up from school. Now she just bails me out of jail.
I suspect I’m getting older because I can no.longer remember how my ass or that so-called “hole in the ground” have anything to do with one another.