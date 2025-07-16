Musical / Political Interlude

Democrat Ro Khanna Demands Vote To Release Full Jeffrey Epstein Files

Newsweek | 7/13/25 Representative Ro Khanna (D‑CA) has announced plans to force a vote in the House of Representatives demanding the full, unredacted release of all documents related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Khanna said he will introduce an amendment this week that would require the House Speaker to bring the measure to a roll-call vote, putting every member of Congress on the record.

.

Hey, did you Ro Khanna roll?

Roll-call, ooh, my soul

Hey, did you have Congress too? Did ya?

Hey, shout, sometimes news

Jumps up and drowns in your blue state’s dues

Hey, did you rock and roll? Ro Khanna

And where do we go from here?

Which is a way that’s clear?

Still looking to implicate Watergate

Party lovers they love to hate

Movers and shakers on Epstein screens

John Dean (shame, teens), not seen

.

Keep on Ro Khanna the free world

.

… We’re gonna Ro Khanna ’round the clock tonight We’re going to turn over rocks to broad daylight, We’ll be Ro Khanna ’round the clock tonight!

.

Okay, I’ll stop there.