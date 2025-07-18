Guys, Beware

Below is a photo.

Former ’16 and Pregnant’ star Whitney Purvis charged in man’s death

ktla | Jul 12, 2025 | Jeremy Tanner A woman who appeared on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” was arrested Monday in Georgia on charges including involuntary manslaughter related to a man’s death by fentanyl poisoning earlier this year. Whitney Purvis, 33, was being held without bond in the Floyd County Jail in Rome, Georgia, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta, according to online jail records.

