Straight Line of the Day: Russia’s Going To Scrap Its Aircraft Carrier. What Use Could It Be Put To?

Humiliation for Putin as Russia ‘looks set to SCRAP its only aircraft carrier after seven years of failed repairs’

Daily Mail | 7/11/2025 | Olivia Allhusen and Will Stewart

Vladimir Putin’s only aircraft carrier – the hulking Admiral Kuznetsov – is poised to be scrapped after seven failed years of repairs, say reports.

Work on the jinxed ship, the largest in the Russian navy, has now been suspended despite the efforts to get it back in the water.

News outlet Izvestia cites sources saying the vessel is likely destined for the scrapheap.

Putin’s ‘Ship of Shame’ is languishing in dock in grim Arctic port Murmansk, and has played no role in the war against Ukraine.