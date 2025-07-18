Straight Line of the Day: Russia’s Going To Scrap Its Aircraft Carrier. What Use Could It Be Put To?

Humiliation for Putin as Russia ‘looks set to SCRAP its only aircraft carrier after seven years of failed repairs’
Daily Mail | 7/11/2025 | Olivia Allhusen and Will Stewart
Vladimir Putin’s only aircraft carrier – the hulking Admiral Kuznetsov – is poised to be scrapped after seven failed years of repairs, say reports.
Work on the jinxed ship, the largest in the Russian navy, has now been suspended despite the efforts to get it back in the water.
News outlet Izvestia cites sources saying the vessel is likely destined for the scrapheap.
Putin’s ‘Ship of Shame’ is languishing in dock in grim Arctic port Murmansk, and has played no role in the war against Ukraine.
I think the question answers itself: scrap.
Use the material to build Carrier Pigeons.
Mmmm… pigeon….
Does it come with the planes? I’ll put in an offer. Damn kids will damn well get off my damn lawn.
Trump could use it to transport illegal aliens back to their country of origin.
Putintive sanctuary for moose and squirrel?
Send it on a round-the-world tour with a lavish musical: The Chorale Sea.
Station it off the Mediterranean: the Off the Med Tour.
Have a magician make it disappear. Problem solved.
Wait — never mind. Some lowly judge in Russia ruled that Putin does not have the right to scrap an aircraft carrier.
That wouldn’t work in Russia. The judge would suddenly become suicidal.
A View to a Keel
Gulag-in’s Island
Make her into a floating amusement park, using the bow sloped deck to launch giddy tourists towards a breathtaking free fall into the chaotic waters below…
Dissidentny World
Chinese already did that.
Paperweight for the US tax code
Not big enough.