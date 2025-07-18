Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 7/11/2025 : New Matches for 7/18/2025

Posted by on

Pulling double duty, being in one Bond Girlathon and hosting today. Silly World.

Results

Tania MalletNo PreferenceIzabella Scorupco
107098

Famke JanssenNo PreferenceNadja Regin
165127

New Matches for 7/18/2025

Match 1

Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Margaret Nolan0 – 2 – 0163 – 1 – 336
Dink

Actress:Margaret Nolan
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”

Margaret Nolan

VS

Contestant RecordTotal Scores
Serena Gordon0 – 2 – 0107 – 6 – 281
Caroline

Actress:Serena Gordon
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”

Serena Gordon

Who do you prefer?
33 votes · 33 answers
Vote

Match 2

Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Claudine Auger1 – 1 – 0221 – 3 – 241
Domino Derval

Actress:Claudine Auger
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.

Claudine Auger

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Michelle Yeoh1 – 1 – 0157 – 3 – 247
Wai Lin

Actress:Michelle Yeoh
Nationality:Malaysian
Bond Movie:Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.

Michelle Yeoh

Who do you prefer?
34 votes · 34 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.