Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 7/11/2025 : New Matches for 7/18/2025

Pulling double duty, being in one Bond Girlathon and hosting today. Silly World.
Results
|Tania Mallet
|No Preference
|Izabella Scorupco
|107
|0
|98
|Famke Janssen
|No Preference
|Nadja Regin
|165
|1
|27
New Matches for 7/18/2025
Match 1
Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Margaret Nolan
|0 – 2 – 0
|163 – 1 – 336
Actress: Margaret Nolan Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Gordon
|0 – 2 – 0
|107 – 6 – 281
Actress: Serena Gordon Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”
Match 2
Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Claudine Auger
|1 – 1 – 0
|221 – 3 – 241
Actress: Claudine Auger Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Michelle Yeoh
|1 – 1 – 0
|157 – 3 – 247
Actress: Michelle Yeoh Nationality: Malaysian Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.