Science Thoughts: Cats! (and global warming)

Just trying to get the attention of DamnCat.

There are lots of stray cats in the world. Some call them feral, but that’s illegal when talking about criminals, so it probably is also when talking about cats.

Stray cats strut, as we all know, but they may cause damage.

Or may not. Let’s give the complainers the benefit of the doubt, though, and suppose, even though it’s not proven, that stray cats are a menace and a detriment to society. I’ll reserve judgement on that, but I’ll proceed with the case.

If stray cats are a menace, then by some Byzantine logic mankind can be blamed for that menace.

All of it.

OK.

You are starting to see the linkage to Global Warming.

[Manmade Stray Cat Menace; Anthropogenic Global Deworming.]

Right. Let’s posit that stray cats are a menace, and humans are 100% to blame for their existence.

Who is going to calculate how many stray cats in the wild are acceptable? The government? Oh, that’s a comfort. But OK. That’s three things I’ve conceded.

Acceptable Cat Ownerless Outliers — a.k.a. CO 2 = 0.

Zero?

Okay, fine. Stray cats are a menace, humans are to blame, and none are acceptable.

What about the rest?

[This is the part of the analogy that started me writing this.]

We have non-stray, non-feral, non-human-induced CO 2 particles and snuggly cats REMAINING.

Will all their supposed ill effects then stop? By what definition?

Surely the natural — non-human-caused — snuggly CO 2 particles and cats far outnumber the feral quantities by an enormouser (heh) preponderance, and their effects will persist through the ages.

So — don’t we have something less cute to fret about?

I don’t think the artist liked cats. He should’ve given them that “Who, Me?” look.