Devolva Las Vegas?

Since Walrus is our in-house expert, I’ll leave it to him to judge.

Viva Las Vegas? Tourists shun Sin City over ‘ridiculous prices’

The Sunday Times | July 06 2025 | Keiran Southern On a sweltering morning as tourists line up for pictures with the famous welcoming sign, one topic of conversation dominates: when did Las Vegas become so expensive? Hannah Warren, a 50-year-old assistant costume designer from Essex, was still reeling from paying $33 for coffee and a bagel at the Fontainebleau hotel.

I don’t think so, Partner!

Gary Langlois, a 65-year-old retired salesman from Minneapolis, paid $40 for two coffees and a couple of croissants.

I don’t think so, Partner!

That is on top of the resort fees, parking charges and various other costs that have become a fact of life for Las Vegas tourists.

And OF COURSE, despite all of the above:

. . . with experts blaming a combination of President Trump’s economic policies . . .

Bravo, experts. I was wondering how you were going to work that in.