Devolva Las Vegas?

Since Walrus is our in-house expert, I’ll leave it to him to judge.
Viva Las Vegas? Tourists shun Sin City over ‘ridiculous prices’
The Sunday Times | July 06 2025 | Keiran Southern
On a sweltering morning as tourists line up for pictures with the famous welcoming sign, one topic of conversation dominates: when did Las Vegas become so expensive?
Hannah Warren, a 50-year-old assistant costume designer from Essex, was still reeling from paying $33 for coffee and a bagel at the Fontainebleau hotel.
I don’t think so, Partner!
Gary Langlois, a 65-year-old retired salesman from Minneapolis, paid $40 for two coffees and a couple of croissants.
I don’t think so, Partner!
That is on top of the resort fees, parking charges and various other costs that have become a fact of life for Las Vegas tourists.
And OF COURSE, despite all of the above:
. . . with experts blaming a combination of President Trump’s economic policies . . .
Bravo, experts. I was wondering how you were going to work that in.
‘Leaving Las Vegas?’
Me in the morning…’Leaving Margaritaville’ 😢😭
Who the heck goes to Vegas and has pastries and coffee? I went to Vegas and had only the finest free drinks and shrimp cocktails. And it only cost me about $500 at the tables. I didn’t blame Trump. I blamed the broke drunk with the boozy shrimp breath. He’s gonna pay.
If you are going to buy this kind of stuff in the Casino you are going to pay jacked up prices. Get out of the hotel and things will be cheaper for that stuff. Other things are also more expensive but paying more for a really good steak is acceptable against the over priced mundane cup of coffee. Everybody knows “Vegas” prices and it should come as no surprise. If you can’t afford it, stay home and brew your own and play solitaire.