Straight Line of the Day: What Should Be Oppo’s Razor? Posted by Oppo on 17 July 2025, 12:00 pm Occam’s Razor: “Of two competing theories, the simpler explanation is to be preferred.” I’m reaching for immortality. What should be Oppo’s Razor? 1
Whatever it is, keep it above the neck, okay?
Do you get your kicks above the waistline sunshine?
Tautologies are TIGHT!
“Of two competing mental states, the simpler mind is to be preferred.”
An intern at hand is worth two in the post…
Two interns is worth a hand in the bush
If choosing between two Interns, take both.
The Oppo Noelco Special Edition..it’s only 5 months till 🎄 Christmas!
Stuck in dried cough syrup at the bottom of the medicine cabinet.
Any action will result in an equal and opposite conspiracy theory. Except for a Harvey Award. That may result in the End Of Days.
“Of two competing theories…”
Why not both?
Or….
Theory Thunderdome: two theories go in – one theory comes out.
Of the two options, always choose Basil over basil.
Straight?
Or is that too literal?
Of two competing theories, the stupidest one is most popular.
If you push something hard enough, it will fall over.
That’s more of a Damncat theory.
I thought the same thing, but I didn’t want to be speciesist.
A dull razor shaves a dim bulb best.
Don’t fix the mistake, fix the blame.
All intelligent persons agree with Oppo.
Disagreement with Oppo oft results in the cutting of bacon with Oppo’s razor.
Could be the winner!