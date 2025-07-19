Ledger Domain

Say what you will about IMAO; at least it seems to break even for FrnakJ, otherwise he’d scrap it.

CBS canned ‘The Late Show’ over tens of millions in financial losses annually — not Stephen Colbert’s politics: sources

NY Post | July 18, 2025 | Charles Gasparino CBS brass say they pulled the plug on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” because of its punishing losses — pegged between $40 million and $50 million a year — and claim politics had nothing to do with it.

To be sure, there is some idle water-cooler chit-chat about the off-the-books losses of between $40 million and $50 million a year on interns, but who among us has ever tracked expenses obsessively?