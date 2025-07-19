The Way of the World

GOVERNMENT: We’re going to hold hearings on everything!

ME: Uh-huh.

GOVERNMENT: We’re going to subpoena the key players. They’ll appear before our committee.

ME: Uh-huh.

GOVERNMENT: We’ll get to the bottom of the matter, and get to the truth!

ME: Uh-huh.

GOVERNMENT: And no shilly-shallying, this time.

ME: Uh-huh.

GOVERNMENT: There will be accountability and transparency!

ME: Uh-huh.

GOVERNMENT: Those most closely involved will testify fully, clearly, and truthfully.

ME: Uh-huh.

GOVERNMENT: WE WILL ACT!

ME: Uh-huh.

GOVERNMENT: There will be consequences!

ME: Uh-huh.

{Election time approaches. Silence ensues.}