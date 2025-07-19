The Way of the World

GOVERNMENT: We’re going to hold hearings on everything!
ME: Uh-huh.
GOVERNMENT: We’re going to subpoena the key players. They’ll appear before our committee.
ME: Uh-huh.
GOVERNMENT: We’ll get to the bottom of the matter, and get to the truth!
ME: Uh-huh.
GOVERNMENT: And no shilly-shallying, this time.
ME: Uh-huh.
GOVERNMENT: There will be accountability and transparency!
ME: Uh-huh.
GOVERNMENT: Those most closely involved will testify fully, clearly, and truthfully.
ME: Uh-huh.
GOVERNMENT: WE WILL ACT!
ME: Uh-huh.
GOVERNMENT: There will be consequences!
ME: Uh-huh.
{Election time approaches. Silence ensues.}
Congress is like the Governor’s meeting in “Blazing Saddles.” All the government waste, fraud, and corruption that has been exposed in the past six months, and nothing has been done other than stir up the unwashed masses.
I said this back in June. I stand by it:
“Dems and GOP are two sides of the same filthy coin.
An analogy: The elected officials are the officers on the bridge. The unwashed masses who are scrubbing the deck down below get into arguments and fist fights over issues for the entertainment of the officers. The only thing that matters to those on the bridge is to stay on the bridge. They don’t care whose hand is at the helm or where the ship is headed, as long as they stay on the bridge.”