You May Get Electricity in 2031, Comrade! Welcome to the AllLow Countries!

Netherlands RATIONS electricity as country struggles to cope with turning away from gas as part of green policies – as expert warns Britain is also ‘in trouble’ UK Daily Mail | 14 July 2025 | Kevin Adjei-Darko

The Netherlands is rationing electricity as its overloaded power grid buckles under the pressure of rapid electrification and ambitious climate goals.

More than 11,900 businesses are stuck in a queue for access to the network, alongside public buildings including hospitals, schools and fire stations.

Thousands of new homes are also waiting to be connected, with some areas warned they may have to wait until the 2030s.

The crisis has emerged as the country scrambles to cut carbon emissions.

And now experts are warning that Britain, as well as Belgium and Germany, are all ‘in trouble.’

The countries should ‘definitely’ see what is happening in the Netherlands as a warning, says Zsuzsanna Pató, from Brussels-based energy think tank RAP.