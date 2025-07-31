Just build the structure of your story using the following phrases, and then add words like so much tinsel on a Christmas tree:

… fear he will …

… allegedly …

… could …

… a source has claimed …

… could break protocol …

… is expected …

… will be appalled …

… seems to be …

… will be …

… possibility …

… aides fear the US president might …

… which could …

… “If Trump starts sounding off” …

King Charles ‘appalled’ by Trump remark as aides fear he will break royal protocol

Daily Express | Mon, Jul 28, 2025 | Sophia Papamavroudi

King Charles is allegedly “very concerned” that US President Donald Trump could launch into a massive rant about immigration during his second state visit to the UK in September, a source has claimed. It comes shortly after the US president sent Prime Minister Keir Starmer “advice” about the ongoing small boat crisis.

While on a private visit to Scotland, Mr Trump warned the Prime Minister that those coming across on dinghies are “bad people”, but praised efforts to end crossings. Meanwhile, after arriving in Scotland on Friday, the US politician made headlines after he declared that illegal migration is a “horrible invasion” that is “killing Europe”.

Now, civil servants have issued warnings that he could break protocol and make politicised comments during his visit to England in a few weeks.

Mr Trump is expected to deliver the traditional speech at the state banquet held in his honour by the King and Queen when he arrives.

A source who is close to the King told the Daily Beast: “Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion.

“He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September.”

They added that aides fear the US president might give an impromptu interview to the media with political statements, which could put the monarch in a difficult position.

They said: “If Trump starts sounding off about the evils of immigration to the cameras while the King is standing next to him, the King would find that hard to take.”