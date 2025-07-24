3 Comments

  1. These f’n ungreatful bastards can’t handle being on their own for a few hours without whining and crying about not having access….

    taps mike. Is this thing on?

    aaaaand we’re back

    1
    Reply to this comment

  3. The server was just recycling again over and over and over because the AI device has reached the famed level 10…it can now function on its own and do anything it wants without repercussions…you know, like the Obama Gang did back in the day….for right now anyway.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.