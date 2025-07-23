Well, Um, That’s a Story You Don’t See Every Day

Former TN reality TV star arrested after reportedly attacking woman with sock at Walmart

WSMV | 7/20/2025 | Danica Sauter NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former reality TV star from Middle Tennessee was arrested at a Walmart on Friday after she attacked another person with a sock filled with rocks, according to an arrest affidavit. On Friday, July 18, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to 3035 Hamilton Church Road in reference to the alleged assault. Officers spoke with the victim, who said she was using the self-checkout when the suspect, 21-year-old Diamond Tankard,

came from behind and grabbed her by the hair. After the attack, the victim said Tankard took her $1,500 iPhone 14 and her $900 Louis Vuitton handbag. Officers found a laceration above the victim’s left eye on her forehead. According to the victim’s grandmother, Tankard had a sock filled with rocks and used it to strike the victim.

Walmart staff provided security footage of the incident, which confirmed it. Tankard was arrested and charged with theft of property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She bailed out on a $25,000 bond. In December, Tankard was charged with attempted first-degree murder

