Open Thread: Supreme Court Justices

Saw an interesting comment last week, which sums up our political system:

But the Republicans couldn’t figure out a way to keep Ketanji Jackson off the Supreme Court.

The Democrats figured out a way to keep Robert Bork off the Supreme Court.

Typical.

Jackson was asked by Obama-appointed District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson about “what keeps [her] up at night.”

Pausing momentarily, the justice proceeded to give the answer of a stereotypical left-wing activist.

“I would say the state of our democracy,” Jackson said, eliciting applause from Magnus-Stinson and the audience.

Of course, the Biden appointee didn’t offer specifics, only adding that she is “really very interested in getting people to focus and to invest and to pay attention to what is happening in our country and in our government.”

…

“The threats and harassment are attacks on our democracy, on our system of government. And they ultimately risk undermining our Constitution and the rule of…”