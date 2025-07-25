Open Thread: Supreme Court Justices

Saw an interesting comment last week, which sums up our political system:
The Democrats figured out a way to keep Robert Bork off the Supreme Court.
But the Republicans couldn’t figure out a way to keep Ketanji Jackson off the Supreme Court.
Typical.
Jackson was asked by Obama-appointed District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson about “what keeps [her] up at night.”
Pausing momentarily, the justice proceeded to give the answer of a stereotypical left-wing activist.
“I would say the state of our democracy,” Jackson said, eliciting applause from Magnus-Stinson and the audience.
Of course, the Biden appointee didn’t offer specifics, only adding that she is “really very interested in getting people to focus and to invest and to pay attention to what is happening in our country and in our government.”
…
“The threats and harassment are attacks on our democracy, on our system of government. And they ultimately risk undermining our Constitution and the rule of…”
… Blah, blah, blah.
So she really doesn’t know what our system of government is, and is on the Supreme Court.
You’re just trying to get me all riled up but I was already riled up by AOC’s Tax the Rich dress.
How bad do you have to be to get Sotomayor to agree with the rational justices thst your thinking is flawed?
DEI hires gonna DEI.