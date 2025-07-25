Straight Line of the Day: What Is This Book So Angry About? Posted by Oppo on 25 July 2025, 12:00 pm . The Chinese sold his appendix?
He’s sick and tired of his bowel movements being called pre – logues.
Timothy Leary biography. Paper is now acid free after Hunter Biden dropped it.
The Ted Kennedy pages of US Government history books always stick together.
He’s always been judged by his cover
It was written by a liberal.
No one younger than 30 knows what he is.
He was banned from the 3rd grade library for not containing enough pornographic images.
He missed his big breakout role as “the book” in the new Hawaii Five-O reboot after the director decided to modernize the line to “iPad ’em, Danno!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPkPXmrDUt0
He was misshelved by someone who does not understand the LOC classification system.
Because he is Joe Biden’s autobiography and he got classified as fiction.
It was hoping for a bright MAGA-type color scheme to drive sales…