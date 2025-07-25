Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 7/18/2025 : New Matches for 7/25/2025

Smoke ’em if you got ’em this is going to take a while. There is a wedding coming up next week so these new matches will be open for voting until 8/7/2025. Baring any unforseen circumstances which, if we could forsee them, we would bar them.
Results
|Margaret Nolan
|No Preference
|Serena Gordon
|117
|1
|48
|Claudine Auger
|No Preference
|Michelle Yeoh
|155
|2
|22
Matches for 7/25/2025
Match 1
Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Teri Hatcher (Paris Carver)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Luciana Paluzzi
|1 – 1 – 0
|217 – 4 – 230
Actress: Luciana Paluzzi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Teri Hatcher
|2 – 0 – 0
|400 – 1 – 104
Actress: Teri Hatcher Nationality: American Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Paris Carver was an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. When Elliot was suspected as a terrorist, M sent Bond to seduce Paris and use his prior relationship to get information. Paris wasn’t happy to see Bond, and refused to help him. However, when Elliot spotted the two talking, and tried to kill Paris, she changed her mind and told Bond everything. She died that evening as Elliot sent henchman Dr. Kaufman to kill her.
Match 2
Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs Cecile Thomsen (Professor Inga Bergstrom)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Molly Peters
|1 – 1 – 0
|306 – 2 – 243
Actress: Molly Peters Nationality: English Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cecile Thomsen
|1 – 1 – 0
|310 – 2 – 160
Actress: Cecilie Thomsen Nationality: Danish Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Inga Bergstrom was a Professor of Danish at Oxford University. Bond said, in Danish, “I’ve always enjoyed studying a new tongue, Professor.”, to which Bergstrom replied “One might say you have a natural ability.” Just then, the camera panned to show Bond and Bergstrom in bed together. The phone rang, and on discovering it was Moneypenny, Bond replied that he was just brushing up on a little Danish.
