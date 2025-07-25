Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 7/18/2025 : New Matches for 7/25/2025

Actress: Teri Hatcher Nationality: American Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Paris Carver was an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. When Elliot was suspected as a terrorist, M sent Bond to seduce Paris and use his prior relationship to get information. Paris wasn’t happy to see Bond, and refused to help him. However, when Elliot spotted the two talking, and tried to kill Paris, she changed her mind and told Bond everything. She died that evening as Elliot sent henchman Dr. Kaufman to kill her.