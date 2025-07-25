Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 7/18/2025 : New Matches for 7/25/2025

Smoke ’em if you got ’em this is going to take a while. There is a wedding coming up next week so these new matches will be open for voting until 8/7/2025. Baring any unforseen circumstances which, if we could forsee them, we would bar them.

Results

Margaret NolanNo PreferenceSerena Gordon
117148

Claudine AugerNo PreferenceMichelle Yeoh
155222

Matches for 7/25/2025

Match 1

Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Teri Hatcher (Paris Carver)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Luciana Paluzzi1 – 1 – 0217 – 4 – 230
Fiona Volpe

Actress:Luciana Paluzzi
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.

Luciana Paluzzi

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Teri Hatcher2 – 0 – 0400 – 1 – 104
Paris Carver

Actress:Teri Hatcher
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Paris Carver was an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. When Elliot was suspected as a terrorist, M sent Bond to seduce Paris and use his prior relationship to get information. Paris wasn’t happy to see Bond, and refused to help him. However, when Elliot spotted the two talking, and tried to kill Paris, she changed her mind and told Bond everything. She died that evening as Elliot sent henchman Dr. Kaufman to kill her.

Teri Hatcher

Who do you prefer?
43 votes · 43 answers
Vote

Match 2

Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs Cecile Thomsen (Professor Inga Bergstrom)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Molly Peters1 – 1 – 0306 – 2 – 243
Patricia Fearing

Actress:Molly Peters
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.

Molly Peters

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Cecile Thomsen1 – 1 – 0310 – 2 – 160
Professor Inga Bergstrom

Actress:Cecilie Thomsen
Nationality:Danish
Bond Movie:Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Inga Bergstrom was a Professor of Danish at Oxford University. Bond said, in Danish, “I’ve always enjoyed studying a new tongue, Professor.”, to which Bergstrom replied “One might say you have a natural ability.” Just then, the camera panned to show Bond and Bergstrom in bed together. The phone rang, and on discovering it was Moneypenny, Bond replied that he was just brushing up on a little Danish.

Cecilie Thomsen

Who do you prefer?
38 votes · 38 answers
Vote

3 Comments

