Straight Line of the Day: SPOILER ALERTS for the Current Narratives Posted by Oppo on 24 July 2025, 12:00 pm (Think microbes in War of the Worlds, Flexible Flyers in Citizen Kane, clothing purchases in Psycho.) What will ruin the suspense of the current stories we’re being fed in the news?
I hate to admit it but I was thinking pubes in the next ‘Barbie’ movie. 🤔
Re: recent outage.
The Emu regurgitated a hippy into the server power supply because he just wanted a day off
…the media knew…
…Comey wasn’t an honest man…
… the Auto-Pen became sentient…
There was a dupliate key.
I knew it!
Me too!
… it was all a diabolical plan to make Hunter look good…
Terry Bollea and Chuck Mangione had proof of Hillary Clinton’s many crimes.
Dammit! You just gave me an ear worm, brother!
Stay off the crazy train.