Straight Line of the Day: Other Ways To Make Life Uncomfortable for Deporteees…

Alligator Alcatraz Detainees Claim ‘Grim’ Conditions Over Being Fed Ham Sandwiches
Daily Caller News Foundation | July 17, 2025 7:47 PM ET | Hailey Gomez
Migrant detainees being held in Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” have claimed conditions at the detention center are “grim,” citing how they’ve been fed “cold ham sandwiches,” according to The Washington Post.
Florida’s new detention center was officially approved by the Trump administration in June and opened weeks later, costing roughly $450 million for 5,000 beds to house illegal migrants and other foreign nationals.
