Straight Line of the Day: Help Delta Come Up With a New Excuse for Canceling Flights: …

Delta ‘claimed flight from 100f Florida airport was canceled because of ice on the runway’
UK Daily Mail | 07/28/2025 | Sonya Gugliara
Delta Air Lines has sparked an internet uproar after allegedly canceling a flight from Florida due to ‘ice on the runway’ as temperatures neared 100 degrees Fahrenheit outside.
She then reached out to the airline to ask about getting a reimbursement for her hotel room that night.
But her request was denied because the cancelation was ‘weather related,’ according to a Reddit post shared by the flier’s cousin on Sunday.
A Delta agent told the frustrated customer the flight was called off ‘due to a deicing situation, which means the runway was too slippery’ for takeoff, as shown in a message exchange included in the post.
This ‘deicing situation’ was pertaining to the runway in Orlando – where the heat was scorching.
‘The runway was covered in ice,’ the agent continued. ‘This is for safety purposes, and our top priority is the safety of our passengers.’
In response to the icy runway claim, the customer said: ‘It is 95 degrees in Orlando and 84 degrees in New York City.’
It is unclear what the airline representative wrote back to defend their offbeat argument.
‘It was hot but there wasn’t any rain in Orlando or NYC, her destination,’ the Redditor reiterated in the caption. ‘They said it was because of the ice. Huh?’
The debacle caught the attention of thousands of people, many who were just as confused and outraged as the woman and her cousin.
‘I would be on a literal warpath with Delta until the end of time if they tried to tell me they canceled my flight to/from Florida because of pretend ice in 100 degree weather,’ one person asserted.
‘Can confirm no ice anywhere on the ground in Orlando,’ a Floridan added.
