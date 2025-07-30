That’s One Hell of a Sharp Watchdog Government We’ve Got

Let’s play “See If You Can Spot the Problem”:

Slidell woman arrested after purchasing luxury car, plastic surgery while on government assistance

WDSU | 7/29/2025 | Metia Carroll SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell woman has been arrested for allegedly purchasing a Lamborghini and plastic surgery while on government assistance.

Red Flag #1, for you government employees out there.

Agents with the Attorney General Liz Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested Candace Taylor, 35, of Rousset Ridge in Slidell on Monday. Agents said they received a complaint from the Louisiana Department of Health regarding Taylor allegedly committing Medicaid Recipient Fraud. According to the complaint, Taylor underreported her income in order to receive Medicaid benefits.

“Underreported”? That’s putting it mildly, governMensa workers:

The affidavit states that between January 2020 and December 2024, multiple of Taylor’s businesses collectively generated over $9.5 million in revenue across various accounts controlled by her.

Oh, and that’s some very prompt auditing, gov’t employees who have literally one job and can’t be bothered to do it …

In 2020, despite being approved for Medicaid and claiming to possess no income, records showed Taylor’s account recorded deposits of more than $480,000 and more than $45,000 in car payments to Audi Finance.

Really, really hard-to-find paper trails since 2020, I’m sure.

“We’ll just sit on that info for another five years and go to more Diversity field trips and have the office provide us with donuts and coffee five days a week while we look into this.”

Absolutely useless, actually harmful wankers work for us and can’t be fired.

“Hey, Jeff Bezos is applying for food stamps from Monaco. Sounds legit to me. Hyuck, hyuck!”