  6. His least weird idiosyncrasy was being aroused by the odor from peoples right armpit.

    Never learned to code but developed an early text form of the popular Minecraft game.

    Was also a poor speller.

    The dumb SOB invaded Russia which ultimately deprived us the opportunity to nuke most of Europe.

  7. Strange things about Hitler –

    💥 He had an uncanny knack for hiding behind table legs to avoid explosions.

    ⚛ He was coached by Werner Heisenberg in how to be in two places at once and is credited with the first quantum tunneling under the Reichtag..

    🤥 Can trace his low self-esteem and fits of emotionalism to undescended testicles.

    🎨 Like Hunter Biden, fancied himself a painter.

    🛸 Secretly ordered the German occupation of Antarctica.

    👽 Tried desperately to convince the Foo Foo Fighter aliens to give him their vehicle designs.

    ☢ When told Germany was failing to build an atomic bomb, he yelled, “Bringen sie mir EINSTEIN!” An aid replied, “Mein Fuhrer, Einstein ist in Amerika.” This led to the first “If Steiner Attacks” Youtube video.

