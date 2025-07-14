Straight Line of the Day: Little Known Facts About Hitler: … Posted by Oppo on 14 July 2025, 12:00 pm As documents continue to be declassified, we continue to learn more about Adolph Hitler. Things historians didn’t know until now: …
Even he had a mother…
He was so addicted, he had no limit on schnitzengruben…
He was actually kind of a jerk, or so I understand.
Had anchor tattoos on his forearms to emulate Popeye the Sailor Man.
The vegan diet was all an act. Once home alone in his villain’s lair, it was all bacon and eggs all the time.
His least weird idiosyncrasy was being aroused by the odor from peoples right armpit.
Never learned to code but developed an early text form of the popular Minecraft game.
Was also a poor speller.
The dumb SOB invaded Russia which ultimately deprived us the opportunity to nuke most of Europe.
Strange things about Hitler –
💥 He had an uncanny knack for hiding behind table legs to avoid explosions.
⚛ He was coached by Werner Heisenberg in how to be in two places at once and is credited with the first quantum tunneling under the Reichtag..
🤥 Can trace his low self-esteem and fits of emotionalism to undescended testicles.
🎨 Like Hunter Biden, fancied himself a painter.
🛸 Secretly ordered the German occupation of Antarctica.
👽 Tried desperately to convince the Foo Foo Fighter aliens to give him their vehicle designs.
☢ When told Germany was failing to build an atomic bomb, he yelled, “Bringen sie mir EINSTEIN!” An aid replied, “Mein Fuhrer, Einstein ist in Amerika.” This led to the first “If Steiner Attacks” Youtube video.
Harvey, 2013:
Hitler had his salute copyrighted, so there will be lots of billing and lawsuits pending, once the current copyright holder gets sorted out…
He didn’t have a cat because no cat would have him.
All his life he had to cope with childhood trauma from hordes of time travelers trying to kill him. It turned him into a real jerk.
On Wednesdays he went shopping and had buttered scones for tea.
He spoke fluent Yiddish.
He was just wild about Aryans,
And Aryans were wild about him.
He played second fiddle on the original (1940) recording of “Honky Tonk Bedonk-a-Donk.” Also appears in the video, in a brief cameo, bringing it on like Donkey Kong.
Took a wrong turn at the Sudentenland. That’s all.
To his dying day, regretted attacking Pearl Harbor.
But he was on a roll…
Like butter.
…a Kaiser roll.
Absolutely the worst at Russian Roulette.
His sir name was previously Hister, but he changed it to avoid any confusion with previously prophesized shenanigans