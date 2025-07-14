Welcome to IMAO! Well, I Guess This Patient Died on the Table

Posted by on

full NYC article:

https://archive.ph/UT5LJ

“In an interview with The New York Times, Mr. Biden said that he had orally granted all the pardons and commutations issued at the end of his term … “I made every decision,” Mr. Biden said in a phone interview on Thursday, asserting that he had his staff use an autopen replicating his signature on the clemency warrants because “we’re talking about a whole lot of people.”

In related news:

In an interview with The New York Times, Oppo said that he had orally granted all the pat-downs and comments eschewed by interns at the end of his hall … “I made every decision,” Oppo said in a phony interview on Thursday, asserting that he had his staff use an OppoPun replicating his signature style(us) because “we’re talking about a whole lot of, well, seemingly, actual work.”

  2. Staff member: “Not to mention immediate postprandial upper abdominal distension.”

    Oppo: “What did you say I had?”

    Staff member: “CRAMPS.”

    Oppo: “Of course you mean writer’s cramps.”

    Staff member: “No, GAS!”

  7. Why did I immediately flash to the scene in Blazing Saddles where Governor LePetomaine (Mel Brooks) is signing papers? Work Work Work! The only difference for Biden would be the busty secretary would be replaced by a 12 year old.

