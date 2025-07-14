full NYC article:

https://archive.ph/UT5LJ “In an interview with The New York Times, Mr. Biden said that he had orally granted all the pardons and commutations issued at the end of his term … “I made every decision,” Mr. Biden said in a phone interview on Thursday, asserting that he had his staff use an autopen replicating his signature on the clemency warrants because “we’re talking about a whole lot of people.”

In related news:

In an interview with The New York Times, Oppo said that he had orally granted all the pat-downs and comments eschewed by interns at the end of his hall … “I made every decision,” Oppo said in a phony interview on Thursday, asserting that he had his staff use an OppoPun replicating his signature style(us) because “we’re talking about a whole lot of, well, seemingly, actual work.”