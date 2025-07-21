Straight Line of the Day: You Find Yourself (On a Compassionate Visit, Of Course) in Hell. What Do You See? Posted by Oppo on 21 July 2025, 12:00 pm Idea courtesy of Gene.
Oddly, it looks the same as the view from my front porch.
I would probably see 🙈 Obama and his gang of outlaws plotting to undermine Trump…and them huge sinful Rodham thighs on Hillary. 🤮
Mountains on every side, but upon closer inspection, it appears that they are the woven sides of a handbasket.
Shrieking Karens and Tims as far as the eye can see…
…Pain…
Let’s see…
There are cacti, rattlesnakes, gila monsters, and John McCain… It’s just like home!
-Though a bit chillier.
A golf course identical to one on earth.
… and maybe some pointers from Chi-Chi Rodríguez with a cold beer and taco afterwards?
Hopefully everyone I’ve ever told to go there.
Damnation as far as the eye can see. And pitchers of hot kool-aid with which to quench your thirst while Julian Smith is yelling “I made it for you!”
Looked like Seattle, and I overheard a Frustrated Satan: “I thought we were winning! We’re getting them all down here, and more everyday! Except that when they get here, they f’n like it!”
Portland Oregon is mad you didn’t include them…
They’re the next subdivision of Hell.
Lotsa foolish people drinking mass quantities of bad coffee.
That’s true but not being able to get my daily sweet tea is what would make me want to body slam Hitler…and Stalin….and Mao….and Kim Jung…and that Bully that bullied me once in high school.