“You Can’t Describe What a Woman Is? We’re Outta Here!”

Democrats’ ‘massive blind spot’ on male voters exposed by New York Times columnist

Fox News | July 10, 2025 | Marc Tamasco New York Times columnist Thomas B. Edsall … “The Democratic Party lost ground in the 2024 election among almost all demographic groups — White people, Black people, Latinos, the young, rural and exurban voters — but all the defections had one thing in common: Democratic losses were significantly greater among men than among women,” he noted. Edsall emphasized that not just White men — traditionally a Republican stronghold — but men across nearly all racial groups have been shifting their support away from the Democratic Party. “The most severe declines in Democratic voting, according to Catalist, ‘were concentrated among the younger cohorts of voters, particularly young men. For instance, support for Democrats from 2020 to 2024 among young Black men dropped from 85 percent to 75 percent and support among young Latino men dropped from 63 percent to 47 percent,’” he reported.

Side note: it still looks dumb to capitalize “white” and “black.” I thought NYT / AP style was to use lower-case for white, but upper-case for black.

The media races to capitalize ‘B’ for Black, keep ‘w’ for whites lowercase

Washington Examiner | June 16, 2020 | Paul Bedard America’s press is rushing to show its support and sensitivity for the movement led by Black Lives Matter by capitalizing “Black” while keeping “white” lowercase. USA Today and its network of 260 media outlets announced the plan in the last week. It is also a style policy in other newsrooms, including NBC News, the Los Angeles Times, and Chicago Sun-Times, and some expect the Associated Press to follow soon.

AP says it will capitalize Black but not white

The Associated Press | July 20, 2020 | AP NEW YORK (AP) — After changing its usage rules last month to capitalize the word “Black” when used in the context of race and culture, The Associated Press on Monday said it would not do the same for “white.” The AP said white people in general have much less shared history and culture, and don’t have the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color. “We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore these problems,” John Daniszewski, the AP’s vice president for standards, said in a memo to staff Monday. “But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs.”

