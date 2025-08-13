Straight Line of the Day: Caveman Rules: … Posted by Oppo on 13 August 2025, 12:00 pm Some cavemen somewhere had the thought: “There need to be some rules in this cave!” 1
Head Caveman: (in caveman speak)
All good looking women must wooden pole dance…that is all.
The saber-toothed tiger in the cave expressed his disagreement with the proposition by immediately eating the caveman.
Phil Hartman unavailable for comment.
Caveman Rules: Monkey Drools
Caveman Rules: We Invented Rock
Caveman Rules: Pinky must always be out when sampling demitasse…
Brain can stay – he funny!
Caveman Rules: All sharp sticks must be checked before entering cave, no exceptions