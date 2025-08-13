Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 8/6/2025 : New Matches for 8/13/2026

My oh my, how the Summer is rolling by.

Results

Carmen du SautoyNo PreferenceGrace Jones
158721
Mary StovinNo PreferenceFrancoise Therry
161334

New Matches for 8/13/2025

Match 1

Barbara Bach (Anya Amasova) vs Fiona Fullerton (Pola Ivanova)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Barbara Bach4 – 0 – 0847 – 3 – 130
Anya Amasova

Actress:Barbara Bach
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.

Barbara Bach

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Fiona Fullerton2 – 2 – 0510 – 10 – 425
Pola Ivanova

Actress:Fiona Fullerton
Nationality:Nigerian
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Pola Ivanova was a KGB agent working for General Gogol. She recorded incriminating evidence of Max Zorin, and escaped with a tape of it. Bond had followed her, and a struggle ensued, until they both realized that they knew one another from a prior mission. They went to a spa and spent the evening in a hot tub together. While Bond took a shower, Pola snook out with the tape, only to realize later that Bond had switched it for a fake.

Fiona Fullerton

Match 2

Sue Vanner (Log Cabin Girl) vs Maryam d’Abo (Kara Milovy)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Sue Vanner2 – 2 – 0475 – 6 – 428
Log Cabin Girl

Actress:Sue Vanner
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

The log cabin girl, played by Sue Vanner, was a KGB agent, and a lover of James Bond. While Bond and the girl were curled up under some furs on the floor of an isolated log cabin, M sent a message to Bond’s wrist watch that he was needed at once at HQ. As Bond got up to leave, the girl said “But James, I need you.”, to which Bond replied “So does England.” After he left, the girl radioed to KGB henchmen that Bond had left.

Sue Vanner

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Maryam d’Abo3 – 1 – 0474 – 3 – 421
Kara Milovy

Actress:Maryam d’Abo
Nationality:Dutch
Bond Movie:The Living Daylights (1987)

Synopsis:

Kara Milovy was the girlfriend of Georgi Koskov, a traitor playing both sides in the cold war. Koskov pretended to defect to the West, and got Milovy to shoot blanks at him to make it look more real. He knew that she would be assassinated by Bond, who was assigned to protect Koskov. However, Bond noticed she wasn’t a professional, and he didn’t kill her. When Koskov was discovered to be a traitor, Bond met Milovy posing as a friend of Koskovs. He gained her trust and revealed his identity, gaining a brave ally for his mission.

Maryam d’Abo

