Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 8/6/2025 : New Matches for 8/13/2026

My oh my, how the Summer is rolling by.
Results
|Carmen du Sautoy
|No Preference
|Grace Jones
|158
|7
|21
|Mary Stovin
|No Preference
|Francoise Therry
|161
|3
|34
New Matches for 8/13/2025
Match 1
Barbara Bach (Anya Amasova) vs Fiona Fullerton (Pola Ivanova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Barbara Bach
|4 – 0 – 0
|847 – 3 – 130
Actress: Barbara Bach Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Fiona Fullerton
|2 – 2 – 0
|510 – 10 – 425
Actress: Fiona Fullerton Nationality: Nigerian Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Pola Ivanova was a KGB agent working for General Gogol. She recorded incriminating evidence of Max Zorin, and escaped with a tape of it. Bond had followed her, and a struggle ensued, until they both realized that they knew one another from a prior mission. They went to a spa and spent the evening in a hot tub together. While Bond took a shower, Pola snook out with the tape, only to realize later that Bond had switched it for a fake.
Match 2
Sue Vanner (Log Cabin Girl) vs Maryam d’Abo (Kara Milovy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Sue Vanner
|2 – 2 – 0
|475 – 6 – 428
Actress: Sue Vanner Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
The log cabin girl, played by Sue Vanner, was a KGB agent, and a lover of James Bond. While Bond and the girl were curled up under some furs on the floor of an isolated log cabin, M sent a message to Bond’s wrist watch that he was needed at once at HQ. As Bond got up to leave, the girl said “But James, I need you.”, to which Bond replied “So does England.” After he left, the girl radioed to KGB henchmen that Bond had left.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maryam d’Abo
|3 – 1 – 0
|474 – 3 – 421
Actress: Maryam d’Abo Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
Kara Milovy was the girlfriend of Georgi Koskov, a traitor playing both sides in the cold war. Koskov pretended to defect to the West, and got Milovy to shoot blanks at him to make it look more real. He knew that she would be assassinated by Bond, who was assigned to protect Koskov. However, Bond noticed she wasn’t a professional, and he didn’t kill her. When Koskov was discovered to be a traitor, Bond met Milovy posing as a friend of Koskovs. He gained her trust and revealed his identity, gaining a brave ally for his mission.