Straight Line of the Day: In a More Just World, … Posted by Oppo on 12 August 2025, 12:00 pm … zzyzx would get some sort of award for remembering the entire dialog of Blazing Saddles. 1
…anything except adding more z’s to his name. It is possible though he’s already in contention for the prestigious and infamous Z Award.
… Oppo would finally find true love, in a not-quite-so-stalkery way…
… electricity rates would be apportioned based upon how much one’s insistence upon solar and wind power adds to the total cost of maintaining a stable power grid…
“Marxists” would be people whose entire Netflix history consists of Duck Soup, A Night at the Opera, and Hrosefeathers.
The name “Dorie Miller” would be recognized by everybody.
The name “Kardashian” would not be.
In a More Just World, …
Today would be Tequila Tuesday.
In a more just world, … “The Irish” would be included.
In a more just world….world, just more bacon.
In a More Just World, …
Everyone would have an intern.
… my bowl would have tuna in it now.
.” Dock that chink a days pay for laying down on the job!”…
I’ll show myself out …before there is 25% tariff on Canadian Humour….