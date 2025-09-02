Lady:
“Hey big boy watcha got hiding under them parachute pants”?
Your great-great grandmother was such a hussy she needed arresting.
Alright miss, you know as well as I do that putting walnuts in your brownies is the work of the devil.
Whereas not even the devil would serve a tray of mixed chocolate-chip cookies and raisin cookies.
Oppo once again calls upon the authorities to deal with the uninvited amorous intentions of a young beauty…
Must be a sound-stage – not a gawker in sight…
The unrevealed seamy side of the Intern selection process…
“Ooh, I do love a man in uniform.”
“Come on, dear. You need to sober up.”
“No, No, you can’t arrest me. I said I am a trans-Atlantic swimmer. Not a trans Atlantic swimmer.”
“I’m sorry, madam, but you are forbidden by city ordinance to amble about in public exhibiting a dromedary digit.”
♪ “Endure the Broadwalk . . . ” ♪
