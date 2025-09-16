Way overdue for a trim
Contrary to popular opinion, you can catch crabs from a toilet seat.
Guaranteed to be cleaner than the ones we catch out in the Long Island Sound.
Zoom all the way in and it strongly resembles the Crab Nebula Super Nova…or the crab tank at Red Lobster.🦞
When your girlfriend drops you hints about her health, but you don’t get subtle.
He’s crabby every morning until he comes out of the toilet…
Not craw, CRAW!!!
5 year old ruins planned crab dinner after watching Finding Nemo.
“Hmmm, you don’t look flushed…”
