Straight Line of the Day: Revelations From Kamala Harris's Newly Released Book: … Posted by Oppo on 16 September 2025, 12:00 pm
…I’m a Closet Lesbian and have gotten it on with Hillary on Epstein Island, well, more than once as described in the chapter ‘Come at me Cankles’.
“Now I can tell a number of truths that I could not before:
1) I don’t love yellow school buses. They smell like vomit and despair.
2) The significance of the passage of time is that it leads inexorably to abjection and decay.
3) I did fall out of a coconut tree. “
“The whiskey in the glass goes round and round, round and round, round and round…”
“I was born a privileged black child…”
“I’m like freshly ground black pepper baby…you just can’t live without it.”
A comal is a smooth, flat griddle typically used in Mexico, Central America, and parts of South America, to cook tortillas and arepas, toast spices and nuts, sear meat, and generally prepare food.
A Kamala is a smooth brained, fatuous grifter typically used in Mexico, Central America, and parts of South America, to facilitate the export of drugs, criminals, and unwanted children.
M. O. O. N. That spells moon.
. The End.
She’s even dumber than we thought
My God! She was that stupid all along!