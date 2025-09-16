Straight Line of the Day: Revelations From Kamala Harris’s Newly Released Book: …

Posted by on

A true Mattel-all.

Alternate titles:

“No, I C***”” (borrowed from Sammy Davis)

“Reminiscence: A Branch of Scence”

“The Board-Her Czar”

“A Blow-by-Blow Account”

“Next Time, Let’s Get a Black Woman To Run”

“Wakanda Wild Side”

2

9 Comments

  2. “Now I can tell a number of truths that I could not before:
    1) I don’t love yellow school buses. They smell like vomit and despair.
    2) The significance of the passage of time is that it leads inexorably to abjection and decay.
    3) I did fall out of a coconut tree. “

    3
  6. A comal is a smooth, flat griddle typically used in Mexico, Central America, and parts of South America, to cook tortillas and arepas, toast spices and nuts, sear meat, and generally prepare food.

    A Kamala is a smooth brained, fatuous grifter typically used in Mexico, Central America, and parts of South America, to facilitate the export of drugs, criminals, and unwanted children.

    2
