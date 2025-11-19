Fareed Dumb’s Just Another Word for Nothing Left to Losers

In Which We Applaud Fareed Zakaria for Belatedly Seeing the Blindingly Obvious
PJ Media | 18 Nov 2025 | Stephen Green

… CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, finally noticing what conservatives have known for years.

… While congressional Democrats “promised wonderful sounding new programs” like free childcare, in the real world, they “preside over bloated bureaucracies and inept execution.”

“Government that promises more costs more, but delivers less,” something he called “a paradox that defines much of blue state America.”

