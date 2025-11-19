Straight Line of the Day: The Earth Has Tilted 31.5 Inches? Possible Consequences: … Posted by Oppo on 19 November 2025, 12:00 pm Earth Has Tilted 31.5 Inches. That Shouldn’t Happen.Popular Mechanics | November 15, 2025
Possible Consequences: …
… Joe Biden falling down even more than usual.
Scientists say, and some people say it’s because the majority of people and primarily women in the black community are over weight in the United States and that imbalance is causing a rotational unbalance or mass imbalance. This is why it’s imperative that the White House changes the unhealthy food sold in the U.S. and change the menu of School lunches and snacks. The U.S. needs to implement the Japanese introduction to healthy choices starting in Day Care. Requiring all institutions to introduce children at an early age to healthy foods before it’s too late for mankind.
…amusement parks change the name of the ride from “Tilt-A-Whirl” to just “Whirl”
1.2 million people move to Florida and Texas.
Earth Tips 31.5 inches.
Northern progressives demand population redistribution to correct this Earth ending calamity.
…as soon as you put in a quarter the pinball machine goes to TILT.
dang it. You beat me to it.
…all carpenter levels and plumb bobs must be recalibrated.
The Earth Has Tilted 31.5 Inches? Possible Consequences:
Northern lights flash “Game over” until someone stuffs more coins into the Mariana Trench.
The Earth Has Tilted 31.5 Inches? Possible Consequences:
I was wondering why suddenly everything was level in my 165 year old house.
Headline:
“Renaissance Builders in Pisa Vindicated!”
Is that as in 31.5 inches equals 31.5 inches or as in 1 inch equals 250 miles? Is there a cartographer back there I could talk to?
Guam, tipping point – need I say more?
We can push Steven Seagal off now or wait for the final .5 inches.
Mounjaro before repatriation or we’re all doomed.
Cats find themselves accidentally pushing things back ONTO tabletops.
Yeah..Canada didn’t tilt because we use the metric system..only our Prime Minister and his coven of liberal WEF globalist douchebags are off kilter up here….TRUST THE SCIENCE!
One day long ago I had to ask myself…poontang or poutine. 🤔