Babesleaga Group AK : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

Two down and five to go. For the record I will be back in Las Vegas with the interns next week to root for the home team. That means the voting will be open until February 15th. Enjoy.

Week 2 Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
84 votes · 84 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
95 votes · 95 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
84 votes · 84 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
85 votes · 85 answers
Vote

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Sydney Sweeney2 – 0 – 016884.003184.00 – 15.50
Minka Kelly2 – 0 – 015879.003279.00 – 16.00
Alexandra Daddario2 – 0 – 012462.005762.00 – 28.50
Victoria Justice1 – 1 – 09547.508547.50 – 42.50
Hailee Steinfeld1 – 1 – 09145.508945.50 – 44.50
Sabrina Carpenter0 – 2 – 04020.0015220.00 – 76.00
Zendaya0 – 2 – 03819.00 15119.00 – 75.50
Lily Collins0 – 2 – 03618.0015318.00 – 76.50

Week 3

  • 10:00 am Zendaya vs Lily Collins
  • 2:00 pm Sabrina Carpenter vs Hailee Steinfeld
  • 6:00 pm Alexandra Daddario vs Sydney Sweeney
  • 8:00 pm Mink Kelly vs Victoria Justice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.