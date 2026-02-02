Babesleaga Group AK : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Two down and five to go. For the record I will be back in Las Vegas with the interns next week to root for the home team. That means the voting will be open until February 15th. Enjoy.
Week 2 Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|2 – 0 – 0
|168
|84.00
|31
|84.00 – 15.50
|Minka Kelly
|2 – 0 – 0
|158
|79.00
|32
|79.00 – 16.00
|Alexandra Daddario
|2 – 0 – 0
|124
|62.00
|57
|62.00 – 28.50
|Victoria Justice
|1 – 1 – 0
|95
|47.50
|85
|47.50 – 42.50
|Hailee Steinfeld
|1 – 1 – 0
|91
|45.50
|89
|45.50 – 44.50
|Sabrina Carpenter
|0 – 2 – 0
|40
|20.00
|152
|20.00 – 76.00
|Zendaya
|0 – 2 – 0
|38
|19.00
|151
|19.00 – 75.50
|Lily Collins
|0 – 2 – 0
|36
|18.00
|153
|18.00 – 76.50
Week 3
- 10:00 am Zendaya vs Lily Collins
- 2:00 pm Sabrina Carpenter vs Hailee Steinfeld
- 6:00 pm Alexandra Daddario vs Sydney Sweeney
- 8:00 pm Mink Kelly vs Victoria Justice