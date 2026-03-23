Babesleaga Grouop AL : Week 1 : Results and Standings

New group, new results.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Gene Tierney
|1 – 0 – 0
|79
|79.00
|14
|79.00 – 14.00
|Veronica Lake
|1 – 0 – 0
|77
|77.00
|12
|77.00 – 12.00
|Maureen O’Hara
|1 – 0 – 0
|62
|62.00
|37
|62.00 – 37.00
|Ingrid Bergman
|1 – 0 – 0
|55
|55.00
|49
|55.00 – 49.00
|Lauren Becall
|0 – 1 – 0
|49
|49.00
|55
|49.00 – 55.00
|Cyd Charisse
|0 – 1 – 0
|37
|37.00
|62
|37.00 – 62.00
|Joan Blondell
|0 – 1 – 0
|14
|14.00
|79
|14.00 – 79.00
|Greer Garson
|0 – 1 – 0
|12
|12.00
|77
|12.00 – 77.00
Week 2
- 10:00 am Joan Blondell vs Cyd Charisse
- 2:00 pm Lauren Becall vs Maureen O’Hara
- 6:00 pm Gene Tierney vs Veronica Lake
- 8:00 pm Ingrid Bergman vs Greer Garson
I’m finding myself more and more and more being attracted to Gene Tierney and not just because of the great first name of Gene. She just has great genes. I knew it was a mistake watching her again in ‘Laura'(1944) but if you’re asking me if she was better than the Miss Cates Pool Scene…then you must like asking stupid questions.