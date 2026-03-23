Babesleaga Grouop AL : Week 1 : Results and Standings

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New group, new results.

Results

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Who do you prefer?
104 votes · 104 answers
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Who do you prefer?
93 votes · 93 answers
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Who do you prefer?
99 votes · 99 answers
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Who do you prefer?
89 votes · 89 answers
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Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Gene Tierney1 – 0 – 07979.001479.00 – 14.00
Veronica Lake1 – 0 – 07777.001277.00 – 12.00
Maureen O’Hara1 – 0 – 06262.003762.00 – 37.00
Ingrid Bergman1 – 0 – 05555.004955.00 – 49.00
Lauren Becall0 – 1 – 04949.005549.00 – 55.00
Cyd Charisse0 – 1 – 03737.006237.00 – 62.00
Joan Blondell0 – 1 – 01414.007914.00 – 79.00
Greer Garson0 – 1 – 01212.007712.00 – 77.00

Week 2

  • 10:00 am Joan Blondell vs Cyd Charisse
  • 2:00 pm Lauren Becall vs Maureen O’Hara
  • 6:00 pm Gene Tierney vs Veronica Lake
  • 8:00 pm Ingrid Bergman vs Greer Garson

One Comment

  1. I’m finding myself more and more and more being attracted to Gene Tierney and not just because of the great first name of Gene. She just has great genes. I knew it was a mistake watching her again in ‘Laura'(1944) but if you’re asking me if she was better than the Miss Cates Pool Scene…then you must like asking stupid questions.

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