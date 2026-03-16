Babesleaga Group AK : Final Results and Standings

Posted by on

Done and dusted. Let us congratulate our winner,

Sydney Sweeney

Well played.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
86 votes · 86 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
85 votes · 85 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
92 votes · 92 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
111 votes · 111 answers
Vote

Final Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Sydney Sweeney7 – 0 – 060286.0012186.00 – 17.28
Minka Kelly6 – 1 – 044263.1421363.14 – 30.42
Alexandra Daddario5 – 2 – 037353.2826453.28 – 37.71
Victoria Justice4 – 3 – 029442.0034642.00 – 49.42
Lily Collins3 – 4 – 029041.4234841.42 – 49.71
Sabrina Carpenter2 – 5 – 022532.1440632.14 – 58.00
Hailee Steinfeld1 – 6 – 022231.7140131.71 – 57.28
Zendaya0 -7 – 015522.1450522.14 – 73.14

Group AL Week 1

  • 10:00 am Ingrid Bergman vs Lauren Becall
  • 2:00 pm Joan Blondell vs Gene Tierney
  • 6:00 pm Cyd Charisse vs Maureen O’Hara
  • 8:00 pm Greer Garson vs Veronica Lake

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.