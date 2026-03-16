Babesleaga Group AK : Final Results and Standings

Done and dusted. Let us congratulate our winner,
Sydney Sweeney
Well played.
Results
Final Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|7 – 0 – 0
|602
|86.00
|121
|86.00 – 17.28
|Minka Kelly
|6 – 1 – 0
|442
|63.14
|213
|63.14 – 30.42
|Alexandra Daddario
|5 – 2 – 0
|373
|53.28
|264
|53.28 – 37.71
|Victoria Justice
|4 – 3 – 0
|294
|42.00
|346
|42.00 – 49.42
|Lily Collins
|3 – 4 – 0
|290
|41.42
|348
|41.42 – 49.71
|Sabrina Carpenter
|2 – 5 – 0
|225
|32.14
|406
|32.14 – 58.00
|Hailee Steinfeld
|1 – 6 – 0
|222
|31.71
|401
|31.71 – 57.28
|Zendaya
|0 -7 – 0
|155
|22.14
|505
|22.14 – 73.14
Group AL Week 1
- 10:00 am Ingrid Bergman vs Lauren Becall
- 2:00 pm Joan Blondell vs Gene Tierney
- 6:00 pm Cyd Charisse vs Maureen O’Hara
- 8:00 pm Greer Garson vs Veronica Lake
People don’t believe me when I say it’s no coincidence that Sydney’s breasts are pointing directly at the old Texas license plate I gave her for the photo shoot.