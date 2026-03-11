Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 3/4/2026 : New Matches for 3/11/2026

We continue to March on. What Madness.

Results from 3/4/2026

(2) Diana RiggNo Preference(11) Madelaine Smith
170099
(7) Britt EklandNo PreferenceGloria Hendry
26614

New Matches for 3/11/2026

Match 1

(8) Jane Seymour (Solitaire) vs (15) Maud Adams (Andrea Anders, Octopussy)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(8) Jane Seymour5 – 1 – 01004 – 6 – 582
Solitaire

Actress:Jane Seymour
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Live and Let Die (1973)

Synopsis:

Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.

Jane Seymour

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(15) Maud Adams5 – 2 – 01041 – 10 – 495
Andrea Anders
Octopussy

Actress:Maud Adams
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.

Actress:Maud Adams
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.

Maud Adams

Match 2

Carmen du Sautoy (Saida) vs Catherine Schell (Nancy)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Carmen du Sautoy1 – 6 – 0296 – 26 – 1057
Saide

Actress:Carmen du Sautoy
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.

Carmen du Sautoy

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Catherine Schell2 – 4 – 0447 – 12 – 957
Nancy

Actress:Catherine Schell
Nationality:Hungarian
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.

Catherine Schell

