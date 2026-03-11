Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 3/4/2026 : New Matches for 3/11/2026

We continue to March on. What Madness.
Results from 3/4/2026
|(2) Diana Rigg
|No Preference
|(11) Madelaine Smith
|170
|0
|99
|(7) Britt Ekland
|No Preference
|Gloria Hendry
|266
|1
|4
New Matches for 3/11/2026
Match 1
(8) Jane Seymour (Solitaire) vs (15) Maud Adams (Andrea Anders, Octopussy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(8) Jane Seymour
|5 – 1 – 0
|1004 – 6 – 582
Actress: Jane Seymour Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(15) Maud Adams
|5 – 2 – 0
|1041 – 10 – 495
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.
Match 2
Carmen du Sautoy (Saida) vs Catherine Schell (Nancy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carmen du Sautoy
|1 – 6 – 0
|296 – 26 – 1057
Actress: Carmen du Sautoy Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherine Schell
|2 – 4 – 0
|447 – 12 – 957
Actress: Catherine Schell Nationality: Hungarian Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.