Straight Line of the Day: Signs That a Werewolf Has Been in Your House While You Were Away: … Posted by Oppo on 10 March 2026, 12:00 pm (I was going to call this “Signs That Gene Has Been in Your House…” but I decided to keep this clean.) 1
Well, I wish I could say the FBI nabbed him when THEY were in my house once and wrapped police tape around the dead werewolf they found in my S&M Room…but I would just be jerking everyone’s chain. ⛓️💥⛓️
… pieces of former FBI agents strewn about…
…Alexa playing “Moondance” on repeat…
… the maid complaining about the musky smell and coarse hair everywhere…
Someone drank all the beer…except the Coors Light.
https://www.werewolfbeer.com/
This is what the werewolf was after I’m so sure.
Cat coughs up biggest hairball ever.
Kilroy graffiti in bathroom FIFY’d with Lon Chaney Jr.
Now that time of the month for your wife means you do the bleeding.
This dead body was killed with silver bullets mused a suspicious Oppo, breath reeking of garlic martinis, bandaging his wife’s bite marks.
Bart Simpson:
“Pubic hair from a werewolf is extra coarse like prongs from a wire brush and it’s all over daddy’s bed.”
Lisa Simpson:
“Eeewwwww! The pubes better not get in my saxophone or I’m asking Sideshow Bob to adopt me.”
Ned Flanders:
“Don’t do it or I’ll never let you into the Leftorium again even though you’re right handed…praise God.”
You live in London.
There is a menu from Lee Ho Fook’s left on the kitchen table.
My Warren Zevon CDs were missing. Scotland Yard said the CDs turned up in London, caught the thief drinking a pina colada at Trader Vic’s. His hair was perfect.
…your French Poodle is walking funny.
Don’t they always?
In my house? Werewolf?! THERE WOLF!
Team Jacob posters suddenly appeared all over the house.
There a muddy dog prints all over the floor, but they are all shaky, like Michael J. Fox trying to be sneaky.
Everything in the kitchen has been disturbed, except the silverware.
…and the week old meatloaf in the fridge that didn’t pass the smell test.
There’s a big dish with leftover beef chow mein in the sink.