Straight Line of the Day: “The Saddest Words of Tongue or Pen / Are These Few: …” Posted by Oppo on 11 March 2026, 12:00 pm
It might have been!
Our (Democrat/progressive/socialist) government plan will work in the interest of AFFORDABILITY for you and your family.
“We’re out of bacon.”
“…. Michelle speaks, again.”
…Dammit! Kibble again!
— John Kitts
What’s the frequency Ken?
1.6 megahertz
… it sure does.
Not as frequent as Ken would like.
Barbie:
“Not this decade, no. No injection molding for me. I have my figure to consider”
…I remember when…
…communism is the new Zen…
College kids.
You can fool all of them all the time.
Che dommage!
. . . arrests, Ms. Bondi, when?
… you can’t own a Sten.
— or:
“Two tickets to Springsten” (sic)
Springsten (sic) is a chien. (as long as we are tossing out French words on this thread . . .)
. . . KJP, more stupid than Jen
Who else would have thought of her?
Hey! This gave me an idea for Saturday’s Straight Line.
“We’re out of bourbon”
Wild Turkey 🦃
101 was my first
Joyce…Carol…Oates.
“Can Pine-o-Pine clean that?!?”
He passed for a woman in a room full of men
—-
Not a hog in a bog but a Dem in a fen
On their way to hell to the power of ten
Vilest creatures on Earth devolved to Rep and Sen
. . . Yoko Ono in concert, once again
Man to Graduate:
“Plastic Ono Band.”
Oh, the inhumanity!