Friday Night Open Thread: Today’s Joke Is Tomorrow’s Woke Posted by Oppo on 13 March 2026, 6:00 pm “A Boy Named Sue” and “The Lumberjack Song” were supposed to be comedy.
“A Boy Named Sue” was a memoir.
Today’s Joke Is Tomorrow’s Woke? I sure hope not, because today’s jokes a sad reflection on the cancel culture we struggle with. Nothing is funny anymore…
Here’s something funny.
The Texas A&M school of Science and Engineering are planing to land a crew of Aggies onto the surface of the sun. Of course, for safety reasons, they will be landing at night.
THAT’s FUNNY!
My fav words that rhyme with Woke Joke–
Bloke, Broke, Coke (the soda), Croak, Cloak, Folk, Poke, and Toke.
I’d have a smoke, but it may lead to a stroke…
Those are bad words. That’s why I just stick with the Coke (the soda).
“To Serve Man” was supposed to be a simple cookbook title. Instead, it’s a slogan for anyone trying to eradicate the entire species. Without eating them.
Everywhere is freaks and hairies
Dykes and fairies, tell me where is sanity?
Today’s joke is tomorrow’s woke:
So … Kamala DOES still have a chance at the White House …