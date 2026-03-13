9 Comments

    • Here’s something funny.

      The Texas A&M school of Science and Engineering are planing to land a crew of Aggies onto the surface of the sun. Of course, for safety reasons, they will be landing at night.

      THAT’s FUNNY!

      2
      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.