17 Comments

  10. Just hand ’em an Iphone, show him how to use instagram and internet, tell him he can buy anything now and pay later (without actually worrying about paying later), and set him down anywhere near an outlet. He’ll never need to go anywhere else.

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  15. It is a time when men are real women, women are real men, and small furry creatures from Alpha Centauri are really just midgets identifying as alien furries.
    …In other words, it’s a really f’ed up time to be alive.

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