Straight Line of the Day: Dude’s Here Through a Time Portal: Can Anyone Explain 2026 Things to Him? Posted by Oppo on 13 March 2026, 12:00 pm
Nope. Nobody can.
Well, maybe Marco Rubio. Maybe.
6, 7 is the new 42…
Uncertainty is the only certain thing…
You sure about that?
Always take a left at Albuquerque…
Just follow your guts, the world is nuts. ‘Nuff said.
Sometimes a death spiral is the only cure…
I’m not sure which I would enjoy more: Explaining it to someone from the past, or someone from the future.
Neither one will have a clue for sure.
Dude’s Here Through a Time Portal: Can Anyone Explain 2026 Things to Him?
2026? Nope. I might be able to get up to 2025, but 2026 is right out!
Can Anyone Explain 2026 Things to Him?
As usual don’t eat the gas station burritos and if you’re not a U.S. citizen or have a green card you might want to go somewhere else.
Just hand ’em an Iphone, show him how to use instagram and internet, tell him he can buy anything now and pay later (without actually worrying about paying later), and set him down anywhere near an outlet. He’ll never need to go anywhere else.
Show him Idiocracy, then a video of Biden, and let him know we’re in the aftermath.
Tell him to focus on his golf game and not worry about any 2026 stuff.
2026? I can’t even explain why Iceland is green and Greenland is covered with ice…
Except maybe for drunken Norsemen…
Walrus:
“Hey dude could you time travel me back to when Phoebe Cates was 19 and single? I think I would have a chance with her.”
It is a time when men are real women, women are real men, and small furry creatures from Alpha Centauri are really just midgets identifying as alien furries.
…In other words, it’s a really f’ed up time to be alive.