Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 3/6/2026 : New Matches for 3/13/2026

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This is my application for a permanent Intern position. I hope I qualify.

Results from 3/6/2026

Honor BlackmanNo PreferenceZena Marshall
130059

Shirley EatonNo PreferenceEunice Gayson
116067

New Matches for 3/13/2026

Match 1

(14) Tania Mallet (Tilly Masterson) vs (9) Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(14) Tania Mallet4 – 1 – 0623 – 4 – 423
Tilly Masterson

Actress:Tania Mallet
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Tilly Masterson tried to assassinate Auric Goldfinger in revenge for the death of her sister Jill. With her poor marksmanship, she missed and almost shot Bond, who took a sharp interest in her. Bond caught up with Tilly again and foiled another of her attempts to kill Goldfinger. In the process, the two were chased by Goldfinger’s hitmen, and Tilly was killed by Oddjob’s steel rimmed hat.

Tania Mallet

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(9) Lana Wood4 – 1 – 0694 – 2 – 389
Plenty O’Toole

Actress:Lana Wood
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.

Lana Wood

Who do you prefer?
36 votes · 36 answers
Vote

Match 2

Nadja Regin (Bonita) vs Lola Larson (Bambi)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Nadja Regin0 – 5 – 0227 – 22 – 661
Bonita

ctress:Nadja Regin
Nationality:Serbian
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

In the exciting pre-title sequence of Goldfinger, Bond foils the plots of a heroin baron and blows up his operations with plastic explosives. Before leaving, Bond takes care of some unfinished business, to have a bath with Bonita. The excursion turns out to be a trap, as Bonita seduces Bond so that a henchman can knock him unconscious. Bond sees the reflection in Bonita’s eyes, and she gets knocked on the head while the henchman is electrocuted in the bath. “Shocking. Positively shocking” Bond remarks before leaving the room.

Nadja Regin

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lola Larson0 – 5 – 0135 – 14 – 712
Bambi

Actress:Lola Larson
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Bambi and Thumper were the two gymnastic bodyguards holding Willard Whyte prisoner in his Las Vegas villa. When Bond enters to rescue Whyte, he meets Bambi and Thumper, who introduce themselves, and then take it in turns to attack Bond, somewhat playfully.

Lola Larson

Who do you prefer?
31 votes · 31 answers
Vote

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