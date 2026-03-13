Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 3/6/2026 : New Matches for 3/13/2026

This is my application for a permanent Intern position. I hope I qualify.
Results from 3/6/2026
|Honor Blackman
|No Preference
|Zena Marshall
|130
|0
|59
|Shirley Eaton
|No Preference
|Eunice Gayson
|116
|0
|67
New Matches for 3/13/2026
Match 1
(14) Tania Mallet (Tilly Masterson) vs (9) Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(14) Tania Mallet
|4 – 1 – 0
|623 – 4 – 423
Actress: Tania Mallet Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Tilly Masterson tried to assassinate Auric Goldfinger in revenge for the death of her sister Jill. With her poor marksmanship, she missed and almost shot Bond, who took a sharp interest in her. Bond caught up with Tilly again and foiled another of her attempts to kill Goldfinger. In the process, the two were chased by Goldfinger’s hitmen, and Tilly was killed by Oddjob’s steel rimmed hat.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(9) Lana Wood
|4 – 1 – 0
|694 – 2 – 389
Actress: Lana Wood Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.
Match 2
Nadja Regin (Bonita) vs Lola Larson (Bambi)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Nadja Regin
|0 – 5 – 0
|227 – 22 – 661
ctress: Nadja Regin Nationality: Serbian Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
In the exciting pre-title sequence of Goldfinger, Bond foils the plots of a heroin baron and blows up his operations with plastic explosives. Before leaving, Bond takes care of some unfinished business, to have a bath with Bonita. The excursion turns out to be a trap, as Bonita seduces Bond so that a henchman can knock him unconscious. Bond sees the reflection in Bonita’s eyes, and she gets knocked on the head while the henchman is electrocuted in the bath. “Shocking. Positively shocking” Bond remarks before leaving the room.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lola Larson
|0 – 5 – 0
|135 – 14 – 712
Actress: Lola Larson Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Bambi and Thumper were the two gymnastic bodyguards holding Willard Whyte prisoner in his Las Vegas villa. When Bond enters to rescue Whyte, he meets Bambi and Thumper, who introduce themselves, and then take it in turns to attack Bond, somewhat playfully.