Straight Line of the Day: EMP?? How To Survive With No Electricity or Internet: … Posted by Oppo on 12 March 2026, 12:00 pm Shoot sporadically. This will get people’s attention.
You occupy yourself by rewriting poems and stuff —
On the twelfth day of Conspiramas, my informant sent to me…
Twelve Chemtrails Trailing
Eleven Vaxxers Vaxxing
Ten Lizards Lording
Nine Eleven Plotters
Eight Illuminati
Seven RFID Implants
Six Fake Moon Landings
Five GMOs…
Four False Flag Ops
Three Jade Helms
Two EMPs
and a New World Order for Me.
If you were born after 1999, you can’t. Give up now. Distribute your belongings to everyone around you who were born before 2000, pledge your oath of fealty to them in exchange for protection, shut up and do as you are instructed, and enjoy the reset of civilization back to the middle ages.
If you were born before 2000, be kind but firm with your vassals.