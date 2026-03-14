10 Comments

  7. Probably holding a sign. Maybe it says “LGBTQ stands with IRAN”, maybe it says “Will work for food”, but everybody knows whatever it says is a lie, well, unless it’s one that says “Taxes Done Cheap” and is shaped like an arrow. She does have lots of experience spinning things.

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  8. Probably still using her head as a toilet brush

    Special guest star every week on Liar’s Poker

    Negotiating with Mittens Romney to buy his binders of women

    Another cringeworthy book tour for her new book “Even MSLSD & The View Don’t Want Me”

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