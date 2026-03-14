Straight Line of the Day: Gumbeaux Just Reminded Us of KJP. What Do You Think She’s Doing Now? Posted by Oppo on 14 March 2026, 12:00 pm
Torpedo tube cleaning brush for the navy.
PR advisor to the new Iranian ayatollah. Willing to work for shahs, fuhrers or another non-sentient meat sickle after the bombing stops.
Having a beaver for lunch
Hard to tell – what was it she was doing before?
Whatever it is, I’ll bet it has nothing to do with the truth…
Who is this “KJP” person to which you refer?
Annoying the heck out of everybody around her.
Probably holding a sign. Maybe it says “LGBTQ stands with IRAN”, maybe it says “Will work for food”, but everybody knows whatever it says is a lie, well, unless it’s one that says “Taxes Done Cheap” and is shaped like an arrow. She does have lots of experience spinning things.
Probably still using her head as a toilet brush
Special guest star every week on Liar’s Poker
Negotiating with Mittens Romney to buy his binders of women
Another cringeworthy book tour for her new book “Even MSLSD & The View Don’t Want Me”
Carpet munching
All I know is the best Gumbeaux I’ve ever had was in New Orleans..yum yum…and I do know that I should have never drank more than 2 of the Hurricane Cocktails at once. 🥴